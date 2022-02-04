Gs Investments Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,158,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 237,786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,833. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

