Gs Investments Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gs Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Roku by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $8.67 on Friday, hitting $153.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,291. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

