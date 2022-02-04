Gs Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.45. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

