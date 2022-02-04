Gs Investments Inc. Makes New $785,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 153,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

