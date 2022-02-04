Gs Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. 91,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,122,971. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.