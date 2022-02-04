Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 571 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 15,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. 5,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,237. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $19,949,889. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

