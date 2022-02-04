Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 114 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

