Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

ABBV traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $141.71. The firm has a market cap of $249.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.