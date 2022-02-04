Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,229 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 189,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,013,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.78. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,278. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.