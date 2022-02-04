Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE TV opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $23,131,022,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $22,274,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after buying an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,786.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 762,998 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after buying an additional 625,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

