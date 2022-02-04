Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 147,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASR. Citigroup upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $161.53 and a fifty-two week high of $216.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.