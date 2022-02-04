Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 30,081 shares.The stock last traded at $209.12 and had previously closed at $205.28.
ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.21.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
