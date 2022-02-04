Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 30,081 shares.The stock last traded at $209.12 and had previously closed at $205.28.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 30,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 403.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

