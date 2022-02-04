Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.65

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 1633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Griffon alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after buying an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,666,000 after purchasing an additional 252,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $64,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 298,752 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.