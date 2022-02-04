Gries Financial LLC Sells 847 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.60. 57,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,887. The company has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day moving average is $162.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

