Gries Financial LLC Sells 24,027 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,027 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Landstar System by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Landstar System stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,665. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.37 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

