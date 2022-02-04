Gries Financial LLC Purchases 77 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gries Financial LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.92. 5,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,349. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.79 and a 52-week high of $173.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.