Gries Financial LLC Has $691,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.34. 4,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,841. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $210.50 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

