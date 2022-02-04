Gries Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.45. 11,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,151. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

