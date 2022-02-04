Gregory Clark Anderson Sells 477 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALGT opened at $175.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

