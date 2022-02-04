Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 10,131 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after buying an additional 618,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after buying an additional 331,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after buying an additional 888,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

