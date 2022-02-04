Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

GNLN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 968,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,194. The company has a market cap of $69.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,963 shares of company stock valued at $579,972 in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 145,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

