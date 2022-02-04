Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Update

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

