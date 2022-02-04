Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gravity were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Gravity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the third quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 39.4% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Gravity in the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $60.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $419.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.02. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $184.85.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 38.70%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

