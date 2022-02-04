Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 401,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,916.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $5,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

