Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $9.25. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

GRPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 22,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 401,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,916 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $9,518,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $19,975,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $18,126,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

