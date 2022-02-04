Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Graham alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Graham by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $575.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $597.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham has a 1-year low of $547.75 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.