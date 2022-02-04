Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Graham by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.
