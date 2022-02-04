GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

GrafTech International has decreased its dividend by 82.9% over the last three years. GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 2.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.