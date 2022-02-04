Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.17 Million Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Schneider National worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.13 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.