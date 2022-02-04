Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is FCA Corp TX’s 5th Largest Position

FCA Corp TX grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,916. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70.

