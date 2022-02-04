Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.