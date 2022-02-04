Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Shares of GNOG stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 526,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $59,058,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $40,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,610 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $25,662,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $22,000,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

