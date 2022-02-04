GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.12.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,185,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

