GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $14.94 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN traded up $356.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,132.97. 236,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,364.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

