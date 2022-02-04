GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 434,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 429,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 368,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,103,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of BAM remained flat at $$54.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.