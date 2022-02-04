GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for 5.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $49,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $20.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.77. The company had a trading volume of 54,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.92. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $338.18 and a one year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.