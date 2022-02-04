GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

