Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.
NYSE GL opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.
About Globe Life
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
