Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

NYSE GL opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

