Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.90.

GLOB opened at $243.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.87 and a 200-day moving average of $284.62. Globant has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $151,568,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after buying an additional 420,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 417.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

