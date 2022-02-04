Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 11th

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of EFAS stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

