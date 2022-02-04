GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,710 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,710 ($22.99) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.04) to GBX 1,555 ($20.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.88) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,620.13 ($21.78).

GSK opened at GBX 1,636.80 ($22.01) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,610.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,511. The company has a market capitalization of £82.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09.

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,241.60).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

