Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $85.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.