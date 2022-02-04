Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

