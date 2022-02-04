Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,393 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $430,070.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448 in the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ContextLogic stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.65.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. Research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

