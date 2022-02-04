Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $41.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of GNGBY traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.95. Getinge has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.