Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,395 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Capri worth $89,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

