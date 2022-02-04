Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 7,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 34.60 and a quick ratio of 34.60. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

