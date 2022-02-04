Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Generac by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $278.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,485. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,859. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.