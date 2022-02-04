GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $164,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 300,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $606,000.00.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. GBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that GBS Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GBS by 4,119.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

