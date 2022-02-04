Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $289.93 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.20 and a 200-day moving average of $307.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,101 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

