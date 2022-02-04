GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $15.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.12.

GPS opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. GAP has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

